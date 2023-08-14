Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $167.00. The stock traded as high as $162.78 and last traded at $162.21, with a volume of 399863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.58.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.