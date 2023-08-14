Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $160.25. 2,471,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $431.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.