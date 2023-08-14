Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.07. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 703 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast
Waldencast Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.