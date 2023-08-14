Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.07. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.