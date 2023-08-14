Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WJXFF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS WJXFF remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

