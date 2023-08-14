Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 7,558 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,518. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

