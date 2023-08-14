Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 12,176 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,783. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

