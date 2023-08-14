Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.67. 1,496,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,176. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

