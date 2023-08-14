Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 58.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $851.04. 644,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

