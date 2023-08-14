Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 376,591 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,681,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 335,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,606 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

