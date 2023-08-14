Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 169,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

