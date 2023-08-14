Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00010941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.24 million and $2.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21098658 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,415,897.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

