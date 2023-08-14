VRES (VRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.03 or 0.99985063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

