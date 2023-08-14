Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.49 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

