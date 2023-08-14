Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 5.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.38. 111,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 677,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.11.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
