Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 5.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.38. 111,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 677,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Vista Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

