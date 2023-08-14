VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

Shares of CSA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -44.06%.

