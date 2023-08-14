Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,938,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.