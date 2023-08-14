Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.