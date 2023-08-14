Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,367 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period.

VT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,353. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

