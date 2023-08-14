Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,288. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average is $385.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

