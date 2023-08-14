Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

