Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

