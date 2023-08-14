Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 378,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

