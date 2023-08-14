VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,413. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

