VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,164 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,242. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

