Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.32

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $12.65. Vale shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 2,723,346 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

