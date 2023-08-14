Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.31. 187,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.84.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

