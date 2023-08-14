Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,257,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 965,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,306,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 713,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

