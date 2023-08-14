Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $694,122.60 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPBD. TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

