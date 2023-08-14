Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $694,122.60 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Upbound Group Stock Performance
UPBD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.80 and a beta of 1.78.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPBD. TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
