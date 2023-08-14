Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 5,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $795.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

