UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $389,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $510.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.54 and a 200-day moving average of $486.49. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

