United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $312,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

