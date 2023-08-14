Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.63. 80,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

