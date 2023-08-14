Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $229.85. 615,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,374. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

