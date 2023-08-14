Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Increased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 134,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,701. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

