Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $454.47 and last traded at $453.28. Approximately 57,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 750,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.