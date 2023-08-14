Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

