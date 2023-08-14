Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 4.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,688,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.71. 1,740,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

