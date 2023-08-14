TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the July 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TuanChe Stock Down 2.1 %

TuanChe stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuanChe

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

