TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,393,266 shares of company stock worth $362,792,579. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

TNET traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

