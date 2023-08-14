Traders Purchase Large Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 11,544 call options.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 22.2 %

SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,979,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,449. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,173 shares of company stock worth $1,792,647. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

