Traders Purchase Large Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 11,544 call options.
SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,979,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,449. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
