TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Up 37.9% in July

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

