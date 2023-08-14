Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 1,331,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $47.81.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

