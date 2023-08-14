Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 1,331,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $47.81.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.