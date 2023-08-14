Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR opened at $95.74 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

