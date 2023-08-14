Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 31,015 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 900.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

