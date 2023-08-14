Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 30,626 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 31,251.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $70.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

