Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

ENPH stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

