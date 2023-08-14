Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.72 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

