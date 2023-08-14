Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $265.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

