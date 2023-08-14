Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

