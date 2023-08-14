Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $187.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.